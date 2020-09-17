e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 38 govt schools in Ludhiana get free competitive-exam books

38 govt schools in Ludhiana get free competitive-exam books

As per officials, the district education department had received a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan for the purchase of these books

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:28 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/Getty images/iStock
Representative image/Getty images/iStock
         

For the benefit of students who cannot afford expensive competitive-exam books, the district education department has provided two sets of such books free of cost to 38 government senior secondary schools in the district.

The books of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics will be useful for those preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains and Advanced) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test

As per officials, the district education department had received a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan for the purchase of these books.

Sources said the department had initially decided to handover the books to meritorious students or toppers of the school. But later they decided that school principals can take the call on whether they want to keep the books in the school library or hand it over to the school toppers.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “We have received two sets, which comprise of 14 books. We have kept it in the school library from where students can get it issued. This is a great initiative by the department as it will help students prepare for the exam.”

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have received funds under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme for the books. The aim is to provide competitive books to meritorious students so that they can prepare for the entrance exams easily.”

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In