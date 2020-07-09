e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 39 people test positive in Himachal, pushing Covid-19 count to 1,140

39 people test positive in Himachal, pushing Covid-19 count to 1,140

Twenty-nine employees of a textile company tested positive in Nalagarh

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT File )
         

Thirty-nine people, including 29 workers of a textile company, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 1,140.

Thirty-three cases were reported in Solan, three in Shimla, two in Una and one in Mandi.

As per reports 29 workers of Sara Taxtile Ltd located in Nalagarh, an industrial area in Solan, tested positive.

Earlier, one employee of the company had tested positive after which samples of his primary contacts were collected.

Four more cases were reported from Arki and Jharmajri areas.

THREE TEST POSITIVE IN ROHRU

Three cases were reported from Rohru area of Shimla district.

Rohru sub-divisional magistrate BR Sharma said, “Two of the patients had returned from Jammu and Kashmir. They had been institutionally quarantined at the Food and Civil Supply Corporation hut.”

The third patient has a travel history to Delhi and was institutionally quarantined at the Public Works Department’s rest house.

Two cases were reported in Una and one in Mandi.

RECOVERY RATE 73%

The recovery rate in Himachal Pradesh is around 73%. Till date 833 people have recovered and 283 cases remain active. The death rate is around 1% with nine casualties recorded so far.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 298 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 268 cases. Una district recorded 133 cases, Solan recorded 159 cases, Chamba 58 cases, Shimla 52 cases, Bilaspur 48 cases , Sirmaur 41 cases , Mandi 38 cases, Kinnaur 34 cases, Kullu seven cases and Lahaul-Spiti four cases.

CHINESE TOURIST REACHES KANGRA, QUARANTINED

Local authorities have quarantined a Chinese tourist who reached Kangra on Wednesday.

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said the tourist had all valid documents, including visa and passport. He, however, did not have a Covid-19 negative report nor any advance hotel booking as has been made mandatory by the state government for entering Himachal, said Ranjan.

The SP said the tourist has been institutionally quarantined.

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from tomorrow evening
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In