4 fresh cases in hotspot Bapu Dham Colony take Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count to 313

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:13 IST

Four people, including a five-year-old boy, tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Thursday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the city reached 313.

All cases are from the hotspot Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. With 236 infections so far, this congested locality accounts for 75% cases of the city. Among those infected are three of a family, including the child, a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.

The fourth case is of a 40-year-old man, who tested positive after being admitted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, said officials.

With 273 people being discharged so far and five deaths, the number of active cases in the city stand at 35. The recovery rate in the city is 87.5%, much higher than the national average of 48%.