e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 4 fresh cases in hotspot Bapu Dham Colony take Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count to 313

4 fresh cases in hotspot Bapu Dham Colony take Chandigarh’s Covid-19 count to 313

With 273 people being discharged so far and five deaths, the number of active cases in the city stand at 35

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
With 236 infections so far, Bapu Dham Colony accounts for 75% cases of Chandigarh.
With 236 infections so far, Bapu Dham Colony accounts for 75% cases of Chandigarh.
         

Four people, including a five-year-old boy, tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Thursday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the city reached 313.

All cases are from the hotspot Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. With 236 infections so far, this congested locality accounts for 75% cases of the city. Among those infected are three of a family, including the child, a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.

The fourth case is of a 40-year-old man, who tested positive after being admitted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, said officials.

With 273 people being discharged so far and five deaths, the number of active cases in the city stand at 35. The recovery rate in the city is 87.5%, much higher than the national average of 48%.

top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In