e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 4 Mumbai men recover, no active case in Moga

4 Mumbai men recover, no active case in Moga

The four residents of Andheri in Mumbai had tested positive on April 7

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:42 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times/Moga
A group of twelve residents of Maharashtra had reached Cheeda village on March 22 and stayed at a mosque, where they were quarantined on April 5. Later, four of them were tested positive.
A group of twelve residents of Maharashtra had reached Cheeda village on March 22 and stayed at a mosque, where they were quarantined on April 5. Later, four of them were tested positive.(Representative Image/Reuters)
         

With the recovery of all four infected people, there is no more active coronavirus case in Moga district.

The four residents of Andheri in Mumbai, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 7, were declared cured on Wednesday. Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said that there is no active Covid-19 case in the district as all the four Covid-19 positive patients were tested negative for the second time according to the report received from VRDL lab at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. “They will be discharged from the isolation ward of civil hospital on Thursday,” she added.

A group of twelve residents of Maharashtra had reached Cheeda village on March 22 and stayed at a mosque, where they were quarantined on April 5. Later, four of them were tested positive.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said: “We have been successful to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district. He appealed the people to follow the instructions and support the administration to keep Moga Covid-19-free.

Meanwhile, the condition of the second Covid-19 positive patient has not improved as his recent sample has tested positive again. The 53-year-old Faridkot resident tested positive for the Covid-19 on April 8 and was admitted to the isolation ward of the GGSMCH.

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
Finance Ministry freezes DA till July ’21 for Central employees, pensioners
Finance Ministry freezes DA till July ’21 for Central employees, pensioners
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news