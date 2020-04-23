4 Mumbai men recover, no active case in Moga

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:42 IST

With the recovery of all four infected people, there is no more active coronavirus case in Moga district.

The four residents of Andheri in Mumbai, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 7, were declared cured on Wednesday. Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said that there is no active Covid-19 case in the district as all the four Covid-19 positive patients were tested negative for the second time according to the report received from VRDL lab at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. “They will be discharged from the isolation ward of civil hospital on Thursday,” she added.

A group of twelve residents of Maharashtra had reached Cheeda village on March 22 and stayed at a mosque, where they were quarantined on April 5. Later, four of them were tested positive.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said: “We have been successful to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district. He appealed the people to follow the instructions and support the administration to keep Moga Covid-19-free.

Meanwhile, the condition of the second Covid-19 positive patient has not improved as his recent sample has tested positive again. The 53-year-old Faridkot resident tested positive for the Covid-19 on April 8 and was admitted to the isolation ward of the GGSMCH.