Home / Chandigarh / 45-year-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

45-year-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

Took life likely due to mental health issues, police say

chandigarh Updated: Sep 13, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A man ended his life on Saturday evening at Zirakpur, reportedly due to mental health problems(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 45-year-old man from Charanji Enclave at Lohgarh Road died by suicide on Saturday evening. He was reportedly suffering from mental health problems.

Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh of Zirakpur police station quoted statements from the dead man’s family to say they found him on the terrace of their house when they returned after visiting relatives. Doctors at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where he was taken declared him dead

A suicide note recovered from the suicide spot said the man was ending his life because of mental health problems. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and further action has been initiated, Hardeep Singh said.

