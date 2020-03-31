48 European tourists evacuated from McLeodganj

chandigarh

Around 48 European tourists were evacuated from McLeodganj in Dharamshala of Kangra district on Tuesday.

Those evacuated included 26 from France and rest from Germany, Belgium and other countries.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the tourists were evacuated by the embassies of their respective countries in coordination with the district administration.

The foreign travellers were putting up in hotels and guest houses in McLeodganj town since the curfew was imposed in the district on March 23.

Tourists were brought to Dharamshala in police vehicles from where they left for Delhi in three Volvo buses arranged by the respective embassies.

Prajapati said the officers of French, German and other embassies had arrived in the district on Monday with lists of tourists approved by the Union ministry of external affairs and permission to evacuate those stranded in McLeodganj.

These tourists will be flown to their respective countries in special relief flights.

As per the government data, around 140 foreign tourists were stranded in the state, 100 of them in Kangra, 29 in Kullu, and rest in other districts.

Hundred domestic tourists are also stranded at various locations across the state.