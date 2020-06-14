5 deaths, 62 fresh cases in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:40 IST

Punjab on Saturday reported five deaths and 62 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 3,080, as per the latest field reports received till 10pm. The state has reported 69 fatalities due to Covid-19 so far.

Four patients succumbed to Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Amritsar on Saturday.

“The 75-year old woman, a resident of Gali Jattan Vali inside Lahori Gate, was admitted to the GMCH in a critical state through the flu corner on June 4 and was tested positive for the disease on the same day. She was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism. She passed away on Saturday,” said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“A 67-year-old man of Sri Guru Ram Dass Avenue of Majitha Road, who was tested positive for Covid-19 and was also suffering from hypertension, passed away. A 70-year old man of Katra Safed Lahori Gate, who was diabetic, hypertensive and detected Covid positive from an authorised private lab, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday evening,” he said.

“Also, a 72 year old woman of Ranjit Avenue E block, died due to Covid-19,” said Dr Kishore.

The district also reported 20 fresh cases on Saturday, out of which 15 are fresh community transmission cases and five are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

Pathankot deputy commissioner (DC) GS Khaira said, “Four more people of the district were tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and most of them are contacts of Covid-19 patients. The four infected people include two policemen, who were tested randomly as per state govt’s order. Besides, a five-year-old girl also tested positive.”

A 65-year-old Malerkotla resident succumbed to Covid-19 at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Saturday. Meanwhile, four people tested positive for coronavirus in Sangrur district today. Of these, two are contacts of deceased Bimla Devi and two are another man admitted at Ludhiana hospital.

Two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bathinda and Ferozepur on Saturday. Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Amrik Sandhu said a 32-year person, who had recently returned from Ahmedabad, and had been quarantine at home since had tested positive.

In the second case, a 27-year-old pregnant woman tested positive at Ferozepur’s Talwandi Bhai town. A spokesperson of the district administration said health authorities were trying to ascertain her primary contacts. She is being treated at the isolation centre in Ferozepur district.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police posted in Tarn Taran’s special branch was tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, a day after he died at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev hospital during his treatment.

DSP-special branch Parbesh Chopra said the cop was deployed in Amritsar on the occasion of the Operation Bluestar anniversary. Besides, two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tarn Taran on Saturday. One of the cases is of a 45-year-old woman of Jhamke Khurad village while the other is of a 40-year-old man of Deenewal village, who had recently come back from Maharashtra.

Six people, including a staff nurse posted at an isolation facility at Rajindra hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the district tally to 158. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the 29-year-old nurse contracted the virus from a Covid-19 patient at the isolation centre.

Six new cases have been reported from Jalandhar district on Saturday. Health officials said that all patients were infected from old contacts and there is no travel history of any patient.

In Kapurthala, 34-year-old old man tested positive for coronavirus here. He recently returned from UP.

Mohali reported 11 cases, eight from Mubarakpur village in Dera Bassi and three from Baltana in Zirakpur.

Meanwhile, two woman of Bhadaur town in Barnala tested positive and one in Muktsar.