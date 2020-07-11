e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 55-year-old cancer patient succumbs to Covid-19 in J&K’s Rajouri

55-year-old cancer patient succumbs to Covid-19 in J&K’s Rajouri

The death toll in Jammu region has mounted to 16, lockdown re-imposed in certain areas

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
(Representative Image/HT )
         

A 55-year-old man succumbed to Covid-19 at the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

The death toll in Jammu region has now gone up to 16. GMCH medical superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, “A 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana had been hospitalised on June 29. He had acute respiratory distress besides comorbidities such as urinary bladder cancer and diabetes. He died of Covid-19 around 12.20pm.”

Meanwhile, a day after 51 Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajouri, the district administration on Saturday re-imposed lockdown in many areas of Rajouri.

Except for essential commodities, all business establishments were closed in many parts of the district. The lockdown was re-imposed in Jawahar Nagar, Khandli, Salani, Panja, Gujjar Mandi, Malik Market, Old Town, Kheora and Darhali bridge.

“The decision to re-impose lockdown was taken to prevent community transmission in the area because people were neither maintaining social distancing nor following the SoPs,” said a senior official.

TEHSILDAR, HOSPITAL STAFF HOME QUARANTINED 

He also said the Manjakote tehsildar and his staff members had been home quarantined because some Covid-19 patients had visited his office on Thursday.

Similarly, six employees of the orthopaedic ward of GMC Associated Hospital, Rajouri, have also been kept under home quarantine after a patient, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, tested positive.

top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In