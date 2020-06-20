e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 6 persons, including constable, health worker test positive for Covid-19 in P’kula

6 persons, including constable, health worker test positive for Covid-19 in P’kula

Other patients include two men aged 40 and 43 years from Kalka and Vikas Vihar Colony, respectively; and two women aged 42 and 28 years from Jaloli in Barwala and Kalka, respectively

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Of the 84 persons who tested positive in Panchkula district , 41 have been discharged and the rest are under treatment. (PTI)
         

A Haryana police constable and a health worker were among six persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the district’s count to 84.

The 47-year-old constable from Yamunanagar was earlier posted at the traffic police station in Sector 4 but was transferred recently. The 30-year-old health worker with the district health department was commuting daily from Ambala to Panchkula on duty.

Other patients include two men aged 40 and 43 years from Kalka and Vikas Vihar Colony, respectively; and two women aged 42 and 28 years from Jaloli in Barwala and Kalka, respectively.

Of the 84 persons who tested positive in the district , 41 have been discharged and the rest are under treatment, said Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

Apart from this, 44 persons who had travelled to Panchkula from other districts had contracted the infection.

Confusion over numbers

Meanwhile, a bulletin issued by the Haryana government said of the 87 cases testing positive in the district, 40 had been cured and 47 remained active. And even as the district health authorities said six persons tested positive on Saturday, the press note issued by the district administration said 12 cases were reported from different parts of the district.

