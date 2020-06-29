e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 62% of 381 new cases from Faridabad, Ggm

62% of 381 new cases from Faridabad, Ggm

As per the health bulletin, nine patients — six in Gurugram, two in Faridabad and one in Mahendergarh — succumbed to the virus

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
On Monday, the death toll rose to 232 (171 men, 61 women), while the case count reached 14,210.
On Monday, the death toll rose to 232 (171 men, 61 women), while the case count reached 14,210. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Faridabad and Gurugram districts on Monday reported about 62% of total 381 new Covid-19 cases registered in Haryana.

As per the health bulletin, nine patients — six in Gurugram, two in Faridabad and one in Mahendergarh — succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, 585 patients recovered with the maximum (274) in Faridabad, 135 in Gurugram and 51 in Sonepat. Till now, 9,502 people have been cured of Covid in the state, which has 4,476 active cases.

On Monday, the death toll rose to 232 (171 men, 61 women), while the case count reached 14,210.

As per the bulletin, Faridabad reported 134 fresh cases, followed by Gurugram (102), Rewari (31), Panipat and Karnal (18 each), Sonepat (13), Fatehabad (12), Jhajjar and Kaithal (9 each), Sirsa (7), Ambala and Nuh (5 each), Rohtak and Hisar (4 each), Palwal and Kurukshetra (2 each), and Mahendergarh and Jind (3 each).

Among the Hisar patients are a 45-year-old scribe and 59-year-old mother of an electronic media journalist.

