62-year-old Covid-19 patient ends life at GMCH-32

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:15 IST

A 62-year-old man diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 died allegedly by suicide on Sunday morning.

A resident of Sector 55, he jumped from the fifth floor of a building on campus at 7.25 am and taken to the emergency by security guards where he succumbed to his injuries at 8 am.

The patient tested positive on July 28. On July 29, he was sent to Sood Dharamshala, but as he reported some health problems, he was taken back the same night to GMCH-32.

According to a doctor, “he was doing fine till last night. But on Sunday morning, at around 7:25 am, he came out of the isolation centre, which is on the fifth floor and jumped from there.”

More details are awaited.