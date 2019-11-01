62-year-old on her way to immerse mother’s ashes dies in Ludhiana accident

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:33 IST

A woman on her way to Kiratpur to immerse the mortal remains of her mother was killed in a head-on collision near Garhi bridge on Sirhind canal in Machhiwara, around 42km from here, on Friday morning.

Five others have also sustained injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Samrala civil hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, 62, a resident of Jiund village in Bathinda’s Rampura Phull .

The injured are Randeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurpinder Singh and Mandeep Singh, who are relatives of Sukhwinder Kaur.

Driver of another car, Davinder Singh of Manakwal village, is also among those hurt.

The Machhiwara police have registered a case under charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against driver Davinder Singh following the complaint of Randeep Singh.

Randeep told the police that his great grandmother Tej Kaur had died on October 29.

“After performing her last rites, we were going to Kiratpur on Friday for immersing her ashes,” he added.

Randeep said he was driving their Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car.

“As we reached near Garhi bridge around 8.30am, a Tata Indica car coming from the opposite side crashed into our vehicle,” he told the police.

“Locals came for our rescue and rushed us to hospital, but Sukhwinder died on the way,” Randeep added.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) Inspector Gurdeep Singh said the first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered against the Tata Indica driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“As the accused himself has suffered injuries and is admitted to a hospital, we will arrest him after he gets discharged from the medical facility,” the SHO added.

