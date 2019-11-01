e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

62-year-old on her way to immerse mother’s ashes dies in Ludhiana accident

Five injured; relatives accompanying the Bathinda woman are undergoing treatment at Samrala civil hospital

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Mangled remains of the cars after accident in Machhiwara on Friday.
Mangled remains of the cars after accident in Machhiwara on Friday.(HT photo)
         

A woman on her way to Kiratpur to immerse the mortal remains of her mother was killed in a head-on collision near Garhi bridge on Sirhind canal in Machhiwara, around 42km from here, on Friday morning.

Five others have also sustained injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Samrala civil hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, 62, a resident of Jiund village in Bathinda’s Rampura Phull .

The injured are Randeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurpinder Singh and Mandeep Singh, who are relatives of Sukhwinder Kaur.

Driver of another car, Davinder Singh of Manakwal village, is also among those hurt.

The Machhiwara police have registered a case under charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against driver Davinder Singh following the complaint of Randeep Singh.

Randeep told the police that his great grandmother Tej Kaur had died on October 29.

“After performing her last rites, we were going to Kiratpur on Friday for immersing her ashes,” he added.

Randeep said he was driving their Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car.

“As we reached near Garhi bridge around 8.30am, a Tata Indica car coming from the opposite side crashed into our vehicle,” he told the police.

“Locals came for our rescue and rushed us to hospital, but Sukhwinder died on the way,” Randeep added.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) Inspector Gurdeep Singh said the first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered against the Tata Indica driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“As the accused himself has suffered injuries and is admitted to a hospital, we will arrest him after he gets discharged from the medical facility,” the SHO added.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:33 IST

tags
top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News