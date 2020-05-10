e-paper
7 booked for murder of Sangrur man over land dispute

As per the FIR, the accused killed Harwinder Singh alias Laddi of Ladbanjara village near Dirba by running a tractor over him

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 00:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The police have on Saturday booked seven people for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old man over a land dispute.

As per the FIR, the accused killed Harwinder Singh alias Laddi of Ladbanjara village near Dirba by running a tractor over him on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Charanjit Singh of Dhuhar village, Paramjit Kaur of Hamjheri, Kulvir Singh of Dhandial, Multan Singh, Baljinder Singh, Jaipal Singh and Manjit Singh, all from Ladbanjara village.

The deceased’s wife stated in her police complaint that Laddi had some land to one Paramjit Kaur eight years ago, but she did not pay the whole amount for it, so the land was still being cultivated by the former’s family.

“On April 8, Charanjit Singh along with others came to the field and tried to plough the land. The accused then ran the tractor over Laddi, killing him on the spot,” the complainant said.

