7 farmer unions to hold protests across Punjab from Friday

Demanding continuous power supply, rollback of power tariff, sowing of paddy from June 1 and complete debt waiver for farmers, seven farmer outfits will hold protests across Punjab on Friday.

Farmer outfits, including Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), BKU (Dakoda), BKU (Krantikari), Sangarsh Committee, Kirti Kisan Union and Krantikari Kisan union, will hold protests at all district headquarters and submit memorandum to local officials.

Notably, the sowing date of paddy was earlier June 20, but before the Lok Sabha polls, chief minister Amaridner Singh had advanced it to June 13. Farmer unions are now demanding the sowing of paddy from June 1.

“With the delay in sowing of paddy, farmers face problem in timely wheat sowing. It also affects the yield of the paddy crop which causes monetary losses to the farmers. The government should also provide continuous power supply for paddy,” said Ghurbhagat Singh, Muktsar district chief of BKU (Ugrahan).

Boota Singh, president, BKU (Dakoda), said, “Before the assembly polls, chief minister Amarinder Singh promised full debt waiver but the government failed to do so.”

First Published: May 31, 2019 11:19 IST