7 succumb, 419 test positive for Covid in J&K

Officials said 211 people tested positive in Kashmir and 208 in Jammu

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven deaths and 419 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total Covid count in the UT to 1,15,626 and death toll to 1,793.

Officials said 211 people tested positive in Kashmir and 208 in Jammu. Three persons died in Kashmir and four in Jammu division.

They said that 1,09,002 people have recovered in the UT so far after 430 patients were discharged on Saturday. There are 4,831 active cases in J&K, while the total number of tests conducted has crossed 33.19 lakh.

So far, a total of 1,148 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 645 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, there was a hike in fresh cases in Srinagar where 89 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam with 35 cases. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu at 118, followed by 26 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 24,161 cases and 433 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 22,072 cases and 327 deaths.

Till date, 8.26 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 23,197 in home quarantine, 4,831 in isolation, and 27,154 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.69 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

