Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

7kg heroin recovered along border

Fazilka police have recovered 7kg heroin after the arrest of two persons. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh said following a tip-off, one Satnam Singh, a close aide of drug smuggler Mehal Singh, was arrested by the CIA staff on Tuesday with 260 grams of heroin

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Fazilka police have recovered 7kg heroin after the arrest of two persons. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh said following a tip-off, one Satnam Singh, a close aide of drug smuggler Mehal Singh, was arrested by the CIA staff on Tuesday with 260 grams of heroin. “During interrogation, he confessed to have smuggled heroin from Pakistan. On his disclosure, the police found 2.6kg of heroin near the border in Gulaba Baini,” the SSP said.

“Mehal was also arrested and on his disclosure, another 4.25 kg of heroin was recovered by the police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Basti Ram Lal area in Ferozepur on Thursday,” added SSP.

Both the accused met each other in the Ferozepur Central Jail. While Satnam was serving jail term in an attempt to murder case, Mehal was behind bars for three years in a drug smuggling case.

