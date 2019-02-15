8-year-old girl in Punjab allegedly raped for over two years, accused absconding

A man has been booked for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl, a Class 2 student, at her home in Punjab’s Mansa for around two years. The man, Kuldeep Singh, is said to be in his late 20s and is a resident of Khiwa Kalan village, He is absconding.

The girl’s mother is a divorcee and the accused and the family shared the rented accommodation, sources said.

“The case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3, 4, 5 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, after the local child committee verified the accusation. The medical examination report of the victim are pending. The accused is absconding,” said sub-inspector Amandeep, who is looking into the case.

The incident comes a few days after the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman at Issewal, near Ludhiana in Ludhiana. Six people have been arrested so far in the Ludhiana gang rape case.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:54 IST