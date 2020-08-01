e-paper
AAP backs Ludhiana villagers’ fight against land acquisition

MLA Harpal Singh Cheema extended support to villagers in their fight to save 407 acres of panchayat land

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Harpal Singh Cheema, visited Sekhowal village on Saturday and extended support to villagers in their fight to save 407 acres of panchayat land from acquisition.

Cheema said the previous SAD-BJP government had also acquired land in different parts of the state for establishing industrial parks, but no project had been developed yet. “The government should develop industrial parks on those chunks of lands rather than acquiring new land by forcing villagers,” he said.

“The AAP will stand with the villagers at every point and I will raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. Further, a resolution approved by gram sabha of the village against acquisition of land will also be sent to the Prime Minister. Apart from providing legal help, AAP will also raise an agitation, along with the villagers, if required,” said Cheema, who was accompanied by deputy leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha, MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and other AAP leaders.

