AAP hopeful of forming govt in Punjab in 2022: Mann

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said their victory in the Delhi assembly elections by a thumping margin was a historic day in Indian democracy and they are hopeful of forming government in Punjab in 2022.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mann said the Delhi poll results were a mandate against corruption and hate politics.

“February 8 will be known not only as a day against corruption and divisive politics but also a victory of development agenda in Indian democracy. Even after 30 years, the day will be a part of school syllabi,” added Mann.

After Delhi, Punjab is second state in the country where AAP has members in the assembly. “People of Delhi have voted for the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance. They accepted his development agenda and gave their mandate to AAP. Though the BJP tried to play divisive politics in the name of Hindus and Muslims, the voters rejected hate politics.


‘It’s a message to

leaders of all parties’

Senior AAP leader and Sunam MLA Aman Arora said the Delhi results have sent a message to the leaders of all parties that people will vote for development — be it education, water or electricity.

“After Delhi, the AAP is strong in Punjab. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has adopted the path of former CM Parkash Singh Badal but the people of Punjab want development and a positive environment in the state. AAP will form next government in the state,” added Arora.

As trends were showing AAP’s victory in Delhi, party workers gathered outside Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur office and started raising slogans in favor of Arvind Kejriwal and the MP.

“We are celebrating party’s victory by holding a march in the town. Now, the AAP will win in Punjab in 2022,” said Narinder Kaur Bharaj, an AAP youth leader.

