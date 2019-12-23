Act against Bittu for calling Manpreet a failed minister: Akalis dare CM

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:21 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said it was high time the Congress government and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh stopped playing a blame game and answer the people of Punjab as why they pushed the state into bankruptcy.

In a statement, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said it would be better if the chief minister took action against Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and other Congress leaders who called Manpreet Badal a failed finance minister. “Earlier, everyone, be it farmers, youth, Dalits or employees, declared Manpreet a failed minister. Now, the entire Congress rank and file has also bestowed this epithet on him. If you still find the overwhelming demand for Manpreet’s resignation from your own partymen as ridiculous and don’t want to bring in any correction in handling of the state finances the repercussions are for you to bear also,” said Cheema.

Cheema also reminded the CM that Manpreet had announced that he would turn around the state in three years. “It is going to be three years soon (of Congress government formation in Punjab). Instead of witnessing increase in revenue collections, the state is heading towards bankruptcy with Manpreet himself proclaiming that the state treasury is empty,” he said.