e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Act against Bittu for calling Manpreet a failed minister: Akalis dare CM

Act against Bittu for calling Manpreet a failed minister: Akalis dare CM

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said it was high time the Congress government and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh stopped playing a blame game and answer the people of Punjab as why they pushed the state into bankruptcy.

In a statement, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said it would be better if the chief minister took action against Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and other Congress leaders who called Manpreet Badal a failed finance minister. “Earlier, everyone, be it farmers, youth, Dalits or employees, declared Manpreet a failed minister. Now, the entire Congress rank and file has also bestowed this epithet on him. If you still find the overwhelming demand for Manpreet’s resignation from your own partymen as ridiculous and don’t want to bring in any correction in handling of the state finances the repercussions are for you to bear also,” said Cheema.

Cheema also reminded the CM that Manpreet had announced that he would turn around the state in three years. “It is going to be three years soon (of Congress government formation in Punjab). Instead of witnessing increase in revenue collections, the state is heading towards bankruptcy with Manpreet himself proclaiming that the state treasury is empty,” he said.

tags
top news
‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Clear the confusion on NRC
Clear the confusion on NRC
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News