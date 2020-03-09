CBSE Class 10 maths examination: Add those numbers for a great score

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:45 IST

For the first time from this year, students have been asked to choose for two levels of mathematics: Basic and standard (with a higher difficulty level) in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exam, scheduled for March 12.

There’s no need to panic, however, as the syllabus and pattern of both the papers are similar, say teachers.

Hemlata Malhotra, teacher at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, (GMSSS) Sector 21A, suggests that students will do well to revise all the basic formulae at the last minute.

Some chapters are easy and can boost scores.The list includes statistics, probability, constructions, polynomials, co-ordinate geometry and quadratic equations. “Don’t leave them out,” advises Malhotra.

Madhu Patrika, a retired government school teacher with over 15 years of experience, says, “Students usually panic when it comes to mathematics. The psychology of fear makes the exam ten times more difficult for them than the regular examination. During this time parents can support their child by listening to them and reassuring them that everything will go well.”

“CBSE has uploaded the sample papers of each subject online on its website. Students can check and solve the paper while timing themselves,” says Malhotra. On why it helps to solve as many papers as possible, Patrika adds, “Timing is very important in the exam. At times students miss crucial questions because of shortage of time. Solving sample papers helps the students manage time better.”

Teachers say the students will be examined on 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for practicals. Theory examination is further divided into four sections. Section A has one mark questions worth 20 marks with an internal choice between two questions. In section B, there are six questions which carry two marks each with two internal choices. Section C has eight questions of three marks each with three internal choices. Section D has six questions that carry four marks each with three internal choices.

Hemlata adds, “From looking at the previous year’s exam pattern we can say that four mark questions are usually selected by examiners from chapter one on real numbers; chapter three on linear equations; chapter five on arithmetic progression; chapter eight on trigonometry; and chapter 13 on surface area and volume.”

In real numbers, students are usually asked questions on finding the highest common factor (HCF), and to prove that the square root of two is an irrational number. In linear equations, solving the equations graphically and reductions of equations to linear equations are important. Questions related to the basic formulas of trigonometry functions are also likely to be asked. The theorems which are important include the basic proportionality theorem (BPT), similar triangles and Pythagoras theorem .