Advanced CCTVs, emergency talk back systems at Chandigarh railway station by 2021-end

IP cameras to replace old cameras, which have low-quality recordings

chandigarh Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:08 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As part of an amenities overhaul, the Chandigarh Railway station is all set to get new CCTV cameras and emergency talk back systems, while the Shatabdi coaches will be equipped with improved lighting.

Currently, 35 CCTV cameras are installed at the station, but their recordings are of poor quality. These will be replaced by high-resolution IP cameras, which don’t require a recording device.

Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh had earlier said that they plan to have a system of 80-100 cameras to cover the railway station premises.

For the safety of women, lady coaches of mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) trains will have emergency talk back (ETB) system. “In case of emergency, passengers can press the ETB button in a coach to directly speak to the driver and guard. Multiple such buttons will be placed in lady coaches,” said station superintendent Anil Aggarwal.

To illuminate the coaches of Chandigarh Shatabdi (train number 12045/46) better, LED lights will be used.

Besides, the Ambala railways division also plans to install three elevators at the Mohali railway station.

“Tenders have yet to be floated. If there are no delays, the projects should be complete by December 2021,” Aggarwal said.

The Rs 136-crore makeover project for the Chandigarh railway station has already been delayed by a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with beautification, the project aims to bring an “air concourse”, on the lines of airport terminals at all six platforms, and subways to segregate passenger flow. While this was earlier set to be finished by December 2021, the deadline has been moved to December 2022.

