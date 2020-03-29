After four days, Chandigarh residents shop for essentials

chandigarh

Shops of groceries, vegetables and medicines in most parts of the city opened on Saturday morning after the administration announced curfew relaxation on Friday night.

On Saturday, even though there were long queues in front of grocery stores, there was no rush. “In the grocery store near our house, there were 15 people in the queue. All were following social distancing,” said Ankush Malik, a resident of Sector 43.

The situation was similar in Sector 9 where shops of essential commodities were open. “There was no mad rush at grocery shops. People were seen maintaining proper distance. Police was also there,” said Mandip Singh, a local resident.

Police had made public announcements, stating that only one person from a family could come out for making purchases. “Around 8am, a police control room (PCR) vehicle came and asked people to follow social distancing and take precautions if they went outside their houses,” said Rajinder Mohan Kashyap, a resident of Sector 22.

The situation also improved in colonies. Mauli Jagran resident Mukesh Rai said opening groceries was the best solution in given circumstances. Prem Pal Chouhan, president of Dhanas Small Flats welfare association, said UT was forcing people to buy packets of groceries for ₹700. With opening of shops, people now have option to buy as per their own needs and requirements.

Amid concerns over strain on supply chain, Nilesh Singla, a grocer in Sector 48, welcomed the relaxation. “I got 1,500 calls on Friday for home delivery. It was not practical for two listed shopkeepers to keep track of orders through phone calls. Stores can run out of stocks if supply is not property maintained,” he said.

Overnight, municipal corporation officials marked circles in front of shops in different markets of the city. The circles or lines were marked at 1m distance for people to stand on as they awaited their turn at grocery shops.

MORE RELIEF

Langar and mass-feeding of people by the charitable trusts has been allowed.

Administration to ensure home delivery of essential items to senior citizens.

Administration to tie up with fast food companies and mobile-app based companies, which can deliver food at people’s doorsteps.

Councillors and RWAs will be involved in helping people to prevent corona infection.