Agent forges medical certificates to procure driver’s licence, held

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:15 IST

More than two years after a complaint was lodged by the district transport officer regarding use of fake stamps of a doctor on medical certificates to procure driver’s licence, city police on Wednesday arrested an agent for committing fraud after investigating the matter.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Sonu of Aman Nagar in Salem Tabri.

The police said the accused has confessed that he had committed the crime and worked as an agent for around five months in 2017.

On June 20, 2017, the then district transport officer, Lovejeet Kaur Kalsi, had written to the police commissioner mentioning that she had found fake stamps on many medical certificates attached with application files for driver’s licence. Files of 13 applicants were found carrying fake stamps in May 2017 by the then junior assistant, Jasdev Singh.

In all such files, there was a stamp and signature of a doctor named Ashish Wadhwa, MBBS, but with different registration numbers.

The department later also contacted the doctor concerned, who in turn asked the transport authorities to check the illegal practice. Dr Wadhwa had also claimed that the stamps used on the medical certificates were fake.

In her complaint to the police chief, Kalsi had mentioned that all applicants, on whose files stamp of Dr Ashish Wadhwa was noticed, were called to the department, but only one of them turned up, who was found to be genuine.

“Despite repeated reminders, no other applicant came to the office. Therefore, it is requested to inquire the matter and register a case,” she had mentioned.

ASI Jagtar Singh, who probed the case, said during the inquiry, it was found that the registration number on the said applications did not match Dr Wadhwa’s.

“Even the address of the doctor on stamp was different. Therefore, the applicants were questioned. They, however, said they never underwent any medical examination while applying for the driver’s licence, but had approached the same agent. After collecting all documents and recording the statement of applicants, an FIR was registered against the agent on Tuesday and he was arrested today,” the ASI said.

“As per the available documents, we have recovered at least 14 files with fake stamps. But the accused has confessed that he had used such stamps on more number of files,” he added.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Division Number 5 police station.