Air quality in 11 Haryana cities ‘very poor’, turns ‘severe’ in Jind

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:59 IST

The air quality index of eleven cities in Haryana was “very poor” while it was ‘severe’ in Jind on Sunday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB data, the cities with “very poor” AQI were Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak and Sonepat. The AQI of Dharuhera, Hisar, Karnal and Manesar was “poor”.

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), 256 fresh active fire locations had been detected in the state on Sunday, taking the total cases of farm fires during this year’s paddy harvesting season to 5,584.