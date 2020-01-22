e-paper
Chandigarh / Akansh Sen murder: HC admits appeal of Harmehtab Rarewala

Akansh Sen murder: HC admits appeal of Harmehtab Rarewala

Rarewala was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and awarded life sentence on November 20,2019.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:40 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rarewala has mainly challenged the probe conducted by the Chandigarh Police.
Rarewala has mainly challenged the probe conducted by the Chandigarh Police.(HT Photo)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday admitted the appeal of Harmehtab Singh Rarewala, who was awarded life sentence in the Akansh Sen murder case by a district court in November 2019.

Sen, a nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha, was run over by a BMW car several times following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.

According to prosecution, accused Balraj Singh Randhawa crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by Rarewala, who was arrested on February 16, 2017. Randhawa is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender. While Rarewala is the grandson of erstwhile PEPSU chief minister Gian Singh Rarewala, Randhawa is the son of a former sarpanch of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Rarewala was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and awarded life sentence on November 20. As per prosecution, Sen was killed over old enmity.

The appeal was listed before the bench of justice Jitendera Chauhan and justice Archana Puri, which after hearing the arguments briefly, admitted it for hearing. It is learnt, Rarewala has mainly challenged the probe conducted by the Chandigarh Police.

