Home / Chandigarh / All arrested people to undergo Covid test in Haryana

All arrested people to undergo Covid test in Haryana

The prison staff returning from leave will also be tested for the virus

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana director general health services has directed all civil surgeons of the state to test arrested people for Covid-19 before they are lodged in jails.

Also, the prison staff returning from leave will be tested for the virus.

The instructions were issued after the director general of prisons requested the health department in this connection.

“You are hereby directed to ensure testing of all the arrested persons and prison staff on the request of prison/police authorities,” the communiqué says.

Until the result of test is received, the arrested person has to be kept in isolation at the designated place, while the prison staff will be home isolated.

And, in case the test result is positive for Covid-19, further action will be taken as per protocol, the letters adds.

