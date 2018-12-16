Amarinder Singh admitted to hospital for removal of kidney stone
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Sunday evening for undergoing a laser procedure for removal of kidney stone.chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2018 23:04 IST
The procedure for removal of kidney stone will be performed on Monday and the 76-year-old chief minister hopes to resume work by Tuesday.
“Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday (sic),” he said in tweet on Sunday.
Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 16, 2018
Amarinder Singh had undergone routine medical tests at the PGI on December 9 as a follow-up after a bout of viral fever a week before. Doctors at PGI had then said all the tests were normal and the chief minister had slight weakness as he was making a full recovery.
