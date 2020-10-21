e-paper
Ambala: Prisoner consumes sanitiser, dies

Had mistaken the bottle of sanitiser for alcohol

chandigarh Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

A 37-year-old undertrial died on Tuesday, a day after he consumed a bottle of sanitiser which he mistook for alcohol, inside the premises of Ambala Central Jail.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, from Nalagarh area of Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Jail SP Lakhbir Singh said Kumar was taken to Ambala City civil hospital where he was treated.

“He had returned to the jail from the hospital. But later, his health deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital again, where he died during treatment,” he said.

Station in-charge, Satya Narayan, said, “The deceased’s autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate, once his family reaches Ambala. The report will have all the details.”

