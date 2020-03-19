e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Amid Covid-19 threat, Patiala ready for any emergency situation: DC

Amid Covid-19 threat, Patiala ready for any emergency situation: DC

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hospital staff have been stationed outside a special isolation ward set up to provide treatment to any suspected case of coronavirus at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Thursday.
Hospital staff have been stationed outside a special isolation ward set up to provide treatment to any suspected case of coronavirus at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Thursday. (BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

With the Punjab government taking all precautionary measures to avoid spread of coronavirus, the district administration has geared up to tackle any emergency situation.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said that all necessary arrangements are being made to keep a tab on the situation. As many as 11 quarantine centres have been setup at different locations in district under the supervision of the district health department.

“The heads of all departments have been directed to remain available at their postings stations and ensure all preventive measures,” he said.

Under the Disaster Management Act, the quarantine areas have been set up at Chiranjiv Ashram with 150 beds, Government College for Girls with 450 beds, Government Mohindra College with 200 beds, Government State College of Education with 342 beds, National Institute of Sports Patiala with 120 beds, Government Polytechnic College with 200 beds, Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib with 200 beds, Gurdwara Parmeshar Dwar Sahib with 200 beds, Khalsa College with 70 beds, Lakshmi Bai Dental College with 250 beds, and Gurdwara Bahadur Garh with 150 beds.

The DC said that we have set up different entry and exit points at these quarantine centres. “A special administrative committee has been set up to look after all arrangements at these centres. The committee has been asked to further formulate subcommittees for better coordination with these centres,” he said.

He said that senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu will look after security, and the law and order situation, whileMC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur will ensure cleanliness arrangements.

He added that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been directed to provide transport facilities in case of emergency, the health department and medical college will look after medical facilities, revenue department will provide bedding, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will ensure uninterrupted power supply and the food and civil supplies department has to ensure availability of ration and other required food items.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the state government to ban public transportation, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has directed all its general managers to stop plying buses from Friday midnight and should park buses of their concerned depots after proper sanitation.

tags
top news
LIVE: PM Modi’s address to the nation on coronavirus outbreak begins
LIVE: PM Modi’s address to the nation on coronavirus outbreak begins
Coronavirus in India: Ready to help India with epidemic prevention experience, says China
Coronavirus in India: Ready to help India with epidemic prevention experience, says China
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus crisis engulfing entire human race, says PM Modi
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus crisis engulfing entire human race, says PM Modi
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news