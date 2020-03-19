Amid Covid-19 threat, Patiala ready for any emergency situation: DC

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:33 IST

With the Punjab government taking all precautionary measures to avoid spread of coronavirus, the district administration has geared up to tackle any emergency situation.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said that all necessary arrangements are being made to keep a tab on the situation. As many as 11 quarantine centres have been setup at different locations in district under the supervision of the district health department.

“The heads of all departments have been directed to remain available at their postings stations and ensure all preventive measures,” he said.

Under the Disaster Management Act, the quarantine areas have been set up at Chiranjiv Ashram with 150 beds, Government College for Girls with 450 beds, Government Mohindra College with 200 beds, Government State College of Education with 342 beds, National Institute of Sports Patiala with 120 beds, Government Polytechnic College with 200 beds, Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib with 200 beds, Gurdwara Parmeshar Dwar Sahib with 200 beds, Khalsa College with 70 beds, Lakshmi Bai Dental College with 250 beds, and Gurdwara Bahadur Garh with 150 beds.

The DC said that we have set up different entry and exit points at these quarantine centres. “A special administrative committee has been set up to look after all arrangements at these centres. The committee has been asked to further formulate subcommittees for better coordination with these centres,” he said.

He said that senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu will look after security, and the law and order situation, whileMC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur will ensure cleanliness arrangements.

He added that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has been directed to provide transport facilities in case of emergency, the health department and medical college will look after medical facilities, revenue department will provide bedding, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will ensure uninterrupted power supply and the food and civil supplies department has to ensure availability of ration and other required food items.

Meanwhile, following the directions of the state government to ban public transportation, the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has directed all its general managers to stop plying buses from Friday midnight and should park buses of their concerned depots after proper sanitation.