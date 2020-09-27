e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Amid Sino-India stand-off 131 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

Amid Sino-India stand-off 131 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment

The soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took an oath to serve the nation

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training.
Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training.(HT Photo)
         

Amid the protracted Sino-India stand-off in eastern Ladakh, 131 young soldiers joined the prestigious Ladakh Scouts regiment in Leh on Saturday.

A defence spokesperson said, “An attestation parade was held on Saturday at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh, to mark the entry of 131 well trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without the presence of the recruits’ parents and in accordance all norms and advisories. Leh sub-area deputy general officer commanding Brig Arun CG reviewed the attestation parade,” the defence spokesperson said.

The soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took an oath to serve the nation.

Congratulating the soldiers, Brig Arun CG said, ““He exhorted young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres of profession and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit, signified by the ethos of the Indian Army,” said the spokesperson.

The young riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. On June 15, at least 20 Indian soldiers had laid down their life in the line of duty while combating Chinese troops at Galwan valley.

