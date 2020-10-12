e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar-based transporter loses Rs 14,000 to fraudster in Ludhiana

Amritsar-based transporter loses Rs 14,000 to fraudster in Ludhiana

Was in Ludhiana to deliver goods at a shop in Jamalpur colony

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

An Amritsar-based transporter was duped of Rs 14,000 by a fraudster in Jamalpur Colony on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 23.

Singh told police that he was in Ludhiana to deliver goods at a shop in Jamalpur colony. While the workers were unloading the vehicle, a man came out of the shop, who he assumed was an employee there.

Singh said he received Rs 14,000 for the delivery. Then, the man requested for seven notes of Rs. 2,000 in exchange for 28 Rs 500 notes

“ I agreed to it and gave him Rs 14,000 in cash. Then, the man made a call to someone saying that he is coming with the cash,” he added.

“He got on his scooter and asked me to follow him. I was in the pickup truck and got stuck in traffic. However, the accused fled on the scooter. I returned to the sanitary shop and asked for the accused’s identity, but the owner told me that he does not know him and assumed he was with me,” Singh added.

Sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station, said that a case has been registered and police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

