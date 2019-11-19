e-paper
Amritsar smart city misses deadline for installing solar panels

The ₹10.40-crore rooftop solar panel project was scheduled to be completed by October 30. The ASCL officials, however, now expect to complete the project by December this year.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:05 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) has missed the first deadline of installing solar panel project as only 35% of solar panels could be installed atop government buildings since its inception in March.

The ₹10.40-crore rooftop solar panel project was scheduled to be completed by October 30. The ASCL officials, however, now expect to complete the project by December this year.

Smart cities mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Union ministry of urban development of the government of India with the mission to develop 100 cities across the country, making them citizen friendly and sustainable. Under the smart city project, three cities in the state – Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar – were selected. ASCL, which started its working in 2017, has a total budget of ₹1,000 crore to execute its 54 development projects in the holy city.

In the first phase of solar panel project, ASCL had identified 17 government buildings in the city to install the solar panels with approximately 1.5 MW of cumulative capacity, including at the rooftops of police stations, polytechnic college, Guru Nanak Dev hospital, Government mental hospital, civil hospital, dental college, War Memorial, among others.

Out of the total 17 identified buildings, installation at only six of these buildings has been completed by ASCL in eight months. The ASCL, which has taken two years for planning and surveying the projects, is still awaiting ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) for some buildings.

When asked about the delay, ASCL chief executive officer (CEO) Komal Mittal said, “The installation work of solar panels at 6 buildings has been completed. The project was delayed because we are still awaiting NOCs for Old DC building, police line buildings (as both are under construction) and Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH).The work on rest of the buildings is underway and the project is expected to be completed by end of December.”

