Another rainy spell ahead in Chandigarh

The sky is likely to get cloudy with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, and more rain is likely to follow on Thursday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Following showers over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another spell of light rain in the city to begin from Wednesday onwards.

“The sky is likely to get cloudy with a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, and more rain is likely to follow on Thursday. Temperature is likely to stay on the lower side during this period,” said an IMD official.

Maximum temperature went up from 31.9°C on Sunday to 33.8°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went down from 22.3°C to 21.1°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35 and 36 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 20 and 22 degrees.

