Anurag Thakur blames Himachal officials for delay in setting up Central University campus

Says the issue was hanging fire for 10 years due to the laid back attitude of state officials.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday blamed state government officials for delay in setting up a permanent campus for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Addressing a public meeting at Kotla-Behad in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly segment of Kangra district, Thakur, in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, said the issue was hanging fire for 10 years due to the laid back attitude of state officials.

He said the state government should inculcate a good work ethic among its officers. He urged the chief minister to convene a meeting with the officials and direct them to expedite the process. “If you issue an order right here and now, officials will work on it otherwise the matter will continue to hang fire,” he said. Meanwhile, the CM said Himachal had some of its best leaders and a from Delhi was working on the project and the Centre should cooperate in setting up the campus.

Earlier, the CM dedicated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about ₹ 56 crore in Jaswan and Pragpur assembly constituencies. Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a health institution level-III at Dadasiba , various road and drinking and water supply schemes. The CM laid foundation stones of Combined Office building at Dadasiba; 50-bedded hospital building, veterinary polyclinic building; Pharmacy College building at Rakkar, augmentation of water supply schemes and road projects.

Industries Minister and local MLA Bikram Singh said that the Jaswan-Paragpur area has seen unprecedented development under the BJP regime.

