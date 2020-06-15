As residents protest, more pockets of Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh likely to come out of buffer zone

Hours after residents protested at the containment zone in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, the Chandigarh administration called the meeting of the area affected committee, which is learnt to have decided to remove strict perimeter control from nearly 60% of the areas that are currently under buffer zone.

The colony has the city’s only containment zone in its pocket number 15. In addition to it, seven other of the 20 pockets are under buffer zone. Around 12,000 people live in these eight pockets.

“The perimeter restrictions are likely to be removed from four of the seven pockets in buffer zone, where no Covid-19 case has been reported. In the AAC meeting, discussions were also held whether restrictions can be removed from other pockets in buffer zone by isolating house blocks where cases have been reported,” said a senior UT official, who attended the meeting.

Pocket number 15, where protests took place on Monday, is likely to continue as a containment zone, added the official, requesting anonymity. “The final decision will be taken by the UT administrator, likely during Tuesday’s daily review meeting,” the official said.

TEMPERS SPILL ONTO STREETS

Having stayed under strict restrictions for more than a month and a half, residents of Pocket No. 15 came out on the lanes on Monday morning, raising slogans against the administration.

They threw garbage in front of their houses and also removed some barricades erected to restrict their movement. “The desperation levels in the containment zone are rising. People are traumatised. Many have lost their jobs and are facing severe financial crunch,” said a resident, who didn’t want to be named.

Residents complained that except for dry ration of flour and pulses, there has been no support from the administration. “We have been caged here, even when no positive case has been reported for more than two weeks. The administration hasn’t come forward to help us, especially financially. We still have to purchase vegetables, milk and other items of daily needs from our pocket. As most of the people are from low-income groups, it is becoming difficult to manage the expenses,” said Varinder, a resident.

The residents ended their protest only after police assured them their demands will be looked into immediately.