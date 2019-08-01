Ashiana students pitch for green covervents

chandigarh

Aug 01, 2019

Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh, on Wednesday organised a plantation drive to sensitise the students towards the need to preserve environment. Around 20 saplings of moringa, lemon, phalsa, tamarind and pomegranate were planted in and around the school premises. The students were made aware about the various types of trees and their importance for human existence. Principal Monika Sharma sensitised the students about their duty towards environment. She said that children are the future generation but at present, our future is in danger because we do not think twice before cutting trees.

DAV students depict their oratory skills

The fourth edition of ‘Eloquence’, an inter-school declamation competition, was hosted by DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 8, Panchkula. 18 teams from leading schools of the region participated in the competition. Participants spoke on a number of sensitive and diverse topics. Former principal of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, Chandigarh, Puneet Bedi, was the chief guest. The trophy was won by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh.

GN Holy Heart elects house bearers

GN Holy Heart Public School, Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, conducted the election for student council for 2019-20 academic session. Each house conducted the polling procedure at different corners of the premises. Three ballot boxes were used for the casting of votes. At the end of the process, votes were counted by the respective house teachers and winning names were announced in a special assembly conducted to felicitate the newly formed school council. Names of the newly elected members are -- Lily Anoop Kumar, Aman, Pancy Tanu, Rashmi, Rose Nitin, Aman, Lotus Roshan and Sejal.

BCM Arya explores talent of students

In a bid to give wings to children to pursue their dreams and bring out their hidden talents, BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised a talent hunt competition. The event was open for Classes 4 to 10 under three categories -- dance, music and instrumental. The students showcased their prowess in various arenas and portrayed themes like pollution and ‘Tribute to the martyrs’. Ravinder Kaur and Archi Abbot were the judges for the show. Principal Paramjit Kaur said that such platforms are important to help students showcase their hidden potential and must be organised often.

DCM students show their taekwondo skills

DCM Presidency School, Urban Estate Phase 3, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, bagged the first runners up team’s trophy in the District Taekwondo Championship 2019 that was organised at Presidium School. The school won 12 gold, three silver and eight bronze medals in the under-12 category, and four gold, four silver and three bronze in the under-14 category. In the under-17 category, the school secured two gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Principal Rajni Kalra congratulated the students and encouraged them to work hard.

Aug 01, 2019