ASI dies of gunshot in Pathankot park

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Pathankot An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police died of AK-47 rifle bullet injury in Pathankot on Friday noon. Police are trying to find out whether it was an accident or the cop used his service weapon to commit suicide.

Locals residing near Guru Nanak Park in Model Town locality heard a gunshot in the nearby park and on scrutiny they found ASI Paramvir Saini (48) lying in a pool of blood. Superintendent of police (investigation) PS Virk reached the spot with a team of police officials. They took Paramvir to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

SP Virk told mediapersons that the ASI was on duty near the park. He said: “We will find out if his service weapon went off accidentally or the cop killed himself. We will register a case only after gathering full information.”

ASI Saini leaves behind a son and a daughter, who went to Australia just four days ago.

