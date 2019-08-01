Aspire and excel at Anand Isher

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:29 IST

A school is said to be a temple of knowledge, the very first place that introduces us to ourselves and the outside world.

I cherish the memories I made at Anand Isher Senior Secondary Public School, Chhapar, Ludhiana. From the incidents of having fun, friendship and participating in sports, I owe the best of my memories to my school. There are numerous things that made my school life interesting and also helped me find myself.

Run under the aegis of Anand Isher Educational Charitable Trust, the school gave me numerous opportunities to develop not only my scholastic abilities but also enhanced my social and other personality skills.

At present, I’m enrolled in Class 11 here in science (non-medical) stream and have been chosen as the head girl. I have never felt any kind of academic pressure as I’m taught by exceptionally good teachers who make learning easier and interesting.

I always take part in extra-curricular activities like debates, plays, declamations and biography reading. The best part of the activities is the weekend news test which is initiated by our school director Kartar Singh to keep us up to date with current affairs. I’m also a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Besides academics, the school works towards environmental issues with the help of some non-governmental organisations.

On July 12, about 1,500 saplings were planted during a drive held with the help of city residents. District sessions court judge S Gurbir Singh was present on the occasion. The initiative added another feather in the cap of the school which had recently won an eco-friendly school award for excellence.

Few students have represented the school at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand). Several others have represented the state at national level in football and discus throw events.

My school has also conducted several medical camps in collaboration with Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana. The school was honoured for charitable works in collaboration with Anand Isher Educational Charitable Trust. Being part of such camps, I have learnt the importance of philanthropy and social welfare activities in one’s life.The management and faculty members of the school have been working to prove the motto ‘aspire and excel’ since its foundation in 1979.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 14:27 IST