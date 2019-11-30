e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Balloon with note threatening terror attacks found in Jammu

The handwritten letter, written in Urdu and English, mentioned the name of terror outfit Al-Qaeda

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A plane-shaped balloon with a handwritten note attached to it, threatening a fidayeen attack in Jammu to avenge the killing of terrorist Zakir Musa, landed in Channi Himmat locality of the city on Saturday.

The handwritten letter, written in Urdu and English, mentioned the name of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, said a police officer.

Superintendent of police (South) Vinay Sharma said, “The helium -filled balloon with note threatening terror attacks attached to it was recovered from a house in Sector 2 of Channi Himmat, close to Tehsil Office. We are investigating the matter seriously.”

A case has been registered.

PAK VIOLATED TRUCE

Pakistan army targeted Indian posts and forward villages with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Friday night, officials said.

“At 8.30pm, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote belt of Mendhar sector,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said, adding the firing stopped at 9:15 pm.

top news
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror, demand ‘irreversible’ action
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
‘Should break strange circle of disputes’: China on ties with India
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News