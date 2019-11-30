Balloon with note threatening terror attacks found in Jammu

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:35 IST

A plane-shaped balloon with a handwritten note attached to it, threatening a fidayeen attack in Jammu to avenge the killing of terrorist Zakir Musa, landed in Channi Himmat locality of the city on Saturday.

The handwritten letter, written in Urdu and English, mentioned the name of terror outfit Al-Qaeda, said a police officer.

Superintendent of police (South) Vinay Sharma said, “The helium -filled balloon with note threatening terror attacks attached to it was recovered from a house in Sector 2 of Channi Himmat, close to Tehsil Office. We are investigating the matter seriously.”

A case has been registered.

PAK VIOLATED TRUCE

Pakistan army targeted Indian posts and forward villages with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Friday night, officials said.

“At 8.30pm, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote belt of Mendhar sector,” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said, adding the firing stopped at 9:15 pm.