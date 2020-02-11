Bank unions in Patiala protest delay in wage revision

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:24 IST

A large number of bank employees on Tuesday staged a protest outside Pragati Bhawan in Urban Estate against delay in wage revision, which has been pending since long. The demonstration was held on the call of United Forum of Bank Unions.

Besides delay in wage revision, their demands include merging special allowance with basic pay, scraping of new pension scheme, enhancement in family pension, defined working hours for employees, equal pay for equal work for contractual employees and business correspondents and so on.

Secretary of Punjab Bank Employee Federation Yadvinder Gupta said, “Over a million bank employees and officers will observe a nationwide strike from march 11-13 and an indefinite strike from April 1 if their demands are not met.”