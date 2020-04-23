Bar urges Punjab, Haryana HC chief justice to allow more hearings

chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Wednesday wrote to the chief justice of the court seeking more hearings as the functioning of the court had taken a hit amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The letter mentioned that litigants were left in the lurch and at the mercy of police and other authorities as matters of ‘very urgent nature’ were being taken up by the HC benches through video-conferencing.

The Bar suggested that pending cases should also be taken up provided both the parties agree for hearing.

The letter suggested that mentioning of cases should be allowed before judges in place of emails and all petitions about anticipatory bails, regular bail and protection matters should be taken up automatically upon filing of petition.

It also suggested that more benches should take up cases through video- conferencing and one or two benches should conduct hearing on the court premises, with entry only of limited number of lawyers.