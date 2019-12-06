Better connectivity key to making Punjab a medical tourism hub

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 23:38 IST

Punjab needs to have more international flights to harness its massive potential as a medical tourism hub, said delegates at the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali on Friday.

Participating in a discussion on “Developing Punjab into a Hub of International and Domestic Medical Tourism”, they said the only thing the Punjab government needed to do was to press upon the Centre to bring more direct international flights into the state from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations, USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Cardiologist and former director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr KK Talwar said the state was already witnessing medical tourism from Central Asian nations, US, UK and from adjoining states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This, he said, was due to the strong presence of a healthcare delivery ecosystem, with over 2,173 multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals equipped with advanced treatment facilities for eye-surgery, cardiology, IVF, hip & knee replacement, dental surgery, gall bladder removal etc.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO Fortis Healthcare, Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director Apollo Hospitals, Cdr Jelson Kavalakkat, CEO Aster Medcity Kochi , Dr Kanwaldeep Kaur, Medical Director Ivy Hospitals, and Director, Service Export Promotion Council , Ms. Sangeeta Godbole were the other participants.