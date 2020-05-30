e-paper
BFUHS to hold MBBS, MD, MS examinations from June 29, date sheet announced

The examinations for postgraduate courses were scheduled to start from the first week of May, but following the lockdown imposed to tackle Covid-19, the examinations were delayed

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 13:50 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times/Faridkot
(Representational image. (HT File))
         

After a delay of almost two months due to the coronavirus outbreak, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will hold examinations for MD, MS and MBBS courses from June 29.

The examinations for postgraduate courses were scheduled to start from the first week of May, but following the lockdown imposed to tackle Covid-19, the examinations were delayed.

BFUHS controller of examination Dr SP Singh said “Acting on the advisory of Medical Council of India (MCI), the university has unanimously decided to hold the MD/MS examinations starting from June 29.”

“The supplementary exams for MBBS final professional part 1, second professional and first professional shall also begin from June 29 onwards,” he added.

BFUHS has announced the date sheet for MD/MS and postgraduate diploma courses.

Paper 1 will be held on June 29, paper-2 on July 1, paper-3 on July 3 and paper-4 on July 6. The medical university will conduct MBBS courses examination from June 30 to July 17. The university has announced date sheet for MBBS second professional, final professional part-1 and first professional.

The medical varsity has told all principals to make necessary arrangements to conduct theory exams at their examination centres as per the guidelines issued by the MCI and Punjab government.

BFUHS has also extended the last date of submission of thesis and synopsis for all Courses to June 30 without late fee.

