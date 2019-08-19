Bhavan students shine in inter-school debate

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:12 IST

The final round of Oratio, an inter-school English debate competition conducted by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, concluded on Saturday. Twelve finalists deliberated on relevance of Gandhian principles in contemporary times. Anhad Kaur of Class 12, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, bagged the first prize. Ahona Mandal of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, stood second and Aekam Mohan Singh of St John’s School stood third. Neeral Raina of Saupin’s School got the consolation prize, while Riti Krishnan and Raunaq Singh Bawa won the award for the best interjection.

Exhibition on science and art at KB DAV

An exhibition on the theme conserve to preserve was organised at KB DAV Senior Secondary School. Dr RS Khandpur, former director general of Pushpa Gujral Science City, and Madhu Bahl, founder principal, were the chief guests. Under the guidance of their teachers, the students from classes 7 to 12 displayed their projects and models based on themes of math, science, social science, economics, ICT, art and craft. The highlights of the exhibition were models of social science like EVM machine, evaluation of currency, typhoon and solar city.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:26 IST