e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / BJP- JJP govt not doing enough to control Covid: Deepender

BJP- JJP govt not doing enough to control Covid: Deepender

He alleged that the state government was taking this crisis lightly

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana senior Congress leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Haryana senior Congress leaders during a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of not doing enough to control the rising coronavirus cases.

Addressing mediapersons, he alleged that the state government was taking this crisis lightly. Referring to the impending assembly bypoll for Baroda seat, the MP said “the BJP was already in election mode while the state was in the SOS mode”.

“What is the BJP celebrating by holding political rallies across the state? Is the fight against coronavirus over?” he asked.

Deepender said despite the fact that Covid-19 cases were increasing at a fast pace in Haryana, the state government was more interested in political propaganda than focusing on the deteriorating situation.

“The BJP is more worried about the Baroda assembly bypoll than the safety and lives of the people. BJP MPs and ministers are flouting MHA guidelines by holding political meetings in Baroda and Gohana,” he alleged.

top news
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh border clash with China’s PLA
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
A ‘mistake’? PM Boris merges foreign, aid departments
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In