BJP leader Gosain accuses Debi of harassment, expresses fear for his life

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:01 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former health minister Sat Pal Gosain has accused his party colleague and treasurer of the state BJP Gurdev Sharma Debi of harassing him and expressed fear for his life from the latter.

Gosain alleged he was under threat from Debi as he had spoken against his ‘illegal activities’ and also sought a CBI probe into his ‘murky business interests’.

Gosain said, “Today, I met commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal and submitted a complaint that Debi is not transferring the car, which he had bought from him in his name, and also not handing over the registration documents of the land I had purchased from him, even though payment has been made to him.”

“He was involved in gambling and other illegal activities and that is the reason why I fear for my life as I have spoken against Debi,” claimed Gosain.

On the other hand, Debi termed the allegation baseless and said that Gosain and his sidekick councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, who left BJP and joined the Congress, were deliberately trying to malign his image.

“I have never indulged in gambling. I am running a paint business and ready to face any investigation. Further, the car Gosain is talking about belongs to me. I have paid the money and the vehicle’s registry is also in my name. I sold my land to Gosain and already registered the land in the name of Gosain’s daughter-in-law. I don’t know why they are raking up the issue. I am being targeted as, during the assembly election in 2017, I was preferred over Gosain to fight the election,” said Debi. He said he would drag both Neetu and Gosain to the court.

Sources in the BJP said that backlash took place two days after the BJP conducted a press conference where it alleged that the ‘dead’ were shown as beneficiaries in the distribution of ration sent by the central government for the poor in the area belonging to councillor Neetu.