e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Body of 28-year-old man recovered from Sukhna

Body of 28-year-old man recovered from Sukhna

A resident of Sector 22, Arun used to work at a factory in industrial area; had left house saying that he was going to play cricket

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan TImes, Chandigarh
         

Body of a 28-year-old man was found in Sukhna Lake on Tuesday. The deceased, Arun Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, used to work as a technician at a factory in Chandigarh’s industrial area.

Had gone missing on January 8

“Arun had been missing since January 8. Before leaving his house last Wednesday, he had told his family members that he was going out to play cricket,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Officials at Sukhna Lake said the body was first spotted by a man who had come for fishing.

He alerted the police and the body was brought out.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are waiting for the autopsy report.

Foul play not ruled out

Police are not ruling out foul play as Arun had gone missing a long time ago.

tags
top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News