Body of 28-year-old man recovered from Sukhna

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:58 IST

Body of a 28-year-old man was found in Sukhna Lake on Tuesday. The deceased, Arun Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, used to work as a technician at a factory in Chandigarh’s industrial area.

Had gone missing on January 8

“Arun had been missing since January 8. Before leaving his house last Wednesday, he had told his family members that he was going out to play cricket,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Officials at Sukhna Lake said the body was first spotted by a man who had come for fishing.

He alerted the police and the body was brought out.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are waiting for the autopsy report.

Foul play not ruled out

Police are not ruling out foul play as Arun had gone missing a long time ago.