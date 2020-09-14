e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bollywood actor ‘relieved’ to have returned from Mumbai safely

Bollywood actor ‘relieved’ to have returned from Mumbai safely

Kangana Ranaut in her tweet wrote that several people came and wished her on her safe return. She also said that her security has been decreased upon her arrival.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on her arrival at Mohali International Airport, in Punjab.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on her arrival at Mohali International Airport, in Punjab. (PTI)
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she has arrived at Chandigarh and she is relieved to do so safely.

Kangana Ranaut in her tweet wrote that several people came and wished her on her safe return. She also said that her security has been decreased upon her arrival.  

She highlighted that the atmosphere in Mumbai is full of fear and the city has been unable to retain its warm and welcoming nature.

She also called the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government ‘Sonia Sena’ alluding to Congress’ partnership in the coalition. She said that there is a ‘reign of terror’ in Maharashtra.

In a separate tweet, she also accused the state of inciting feelings of anti-nationalism and said that real freedom is in danger. She also said that her “voice was silenced” and she “paid the price for exercising her freedom.”

The actor was referring to the recent series of events in Maharashtra. She had criticised the film industry and the Maharashtra government over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her tussle with the Maharashtra government intensified when she compared the state to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After her spat with Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut over the remark she was assigned Y+ security cover. The actor’s office in Bandra was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. BMC alleged that there were illegal alterations made to bungalow but the Bombay High Court stayed the order.

tags
top news
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Yoshihide Suga to succeed Shinzo Abe as Japan’s PM
Yoshihide Suga to succeed Shinzo Abe as Japan’s PM
‘Delhi Police trying to mute voices of those who dissent against govt’: Umar Khalid’s father
‘Delhi Police trying to mute voices of those who dissent against govt’: Umar Khalid’s father
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In