BSF shoots dead Pak intruder near Attari

chandigarh

Oct 17, 2019

A Pakistani intruder who was trying to cross over into the Indian territory through Attari-Lahore railway track was shot down by the troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday.

The intruder Gul Faraz, 19, son of Muhammad Saeed, was identified with the help of the ID card, issued by Pakistan Islamic Republic, recovered from his possession. A Pakistani SIM and a memory card were also recovered from his possession.

A BSF spokesperson said the security force personnel spotted a man walking towards gate number 103 at zero line fence through the rail track at Attari. The accused was shot dead after he ignored the challenge by the troopers, he said.

The body was lying on the Indian side of the international border but across the barbed fence, said sources. “A flag meeting was called immediately to discuss the issue but Pakistan Rangers did not claim the body,” said the BSF spokesperson.

BSF officials said they had taken the body in their possession and would hand over a report to Rangers in this connection.

Oct 17, 2019