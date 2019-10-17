e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

BSF shoots dead Pak intruder near Attari

A BSF spokesperson said the security force personnel spotted a man walking towards gate number 103 at zero line fence through the rail track at Attari

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent/Anil
HT Correspondent/Anil
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A Pakistani intruder who was trying to cross over into the Indian territory through Attari-Lahore railway track was shot down by the troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday.

The intruder Gul Faraz, 19, son of Muhammad Saeed, was identified with the help of the ID card, issued by Pakistan Islamic Republic, recovered from his possession. A Pakistani SIM and a memory card were also recovered from his possession.

A BSF spokesperson said the security force personnel spotted a man walking towards gate number 103 at zero line fence through the rail track at Attari. The accused was shot dead after he ignored the challenge by the troopers, he said.

The body was lying on the Indian side of the international border but across the barbed fence, said sources. “A flag meeting was called immediately to discuss the issue but Pakistan Rangers did not claim the body,” said the BSF spokesperson.

BSF officials said they had taken the body in their possession and would hand over a report to Rangers in this connection.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:38 IST

tags
top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News